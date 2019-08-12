Sam Guagliardo passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1927 in Chicago, Ill. to Mary and Joseph Guagliardo. He was brother to John (deceased) and sister, Marianne.
Sam was a World War II veteran stationed in Italy, where he met and married the love of his life, Anna, in Florence. They recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary together with their family.
Sam and Anna moved to Fountain Hills in 2005 and fell in love with the town.
Sam was a much beloved husband to Anna; cherished father to his daughters, Maria (Jerry), Corina (Tony), Daniella (Piero) and his son, Joe. Sam was a loving grandfather to Erik (Amanda), Giordano (Sydney), Francesca (Ray), and Tonya and great grandfather to Roscoe and Swayzie.
He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 12450 E. Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259.