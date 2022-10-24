Sally Lou Gooch

Sally departed this earth and her loving family to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2022. She lives on in the hearts of the family and friends left behind. Sally was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 54 years, Delbert Gooch of Fountain Hills AZ. She was a kind and caring mother to Dennis Gooch of Houston, Texas, grandmother to three and great-grandmother to eight. Sally leaves two lovely sisters, Bonnie Forbes of Stockton, Calif. and Betty McNairy of Roseville, Calif. Preceding her in death are her mother, Sara Balkwill and father, Albert Balkwill of Stockton Calif. Her firstborn child, Jack Davis Ferneau of Tacoma, Wash. also awaited her in Heaven.
Sally was born March 22, 1948, and raised in Stockton, Calif. where she attended and graduated high school and then moved on to a career in banking starting in 1968. She worked for several banks including Wells Fargo and Puget Sound Bank until 1980. At this time, she came to work in the family business, Summit National Auto Parts with her husband and sons. Sally and Del retired from the family business in 2006 and moved from University Place, Wash. to Fountain Hills, AZ. Sally loved being in the sunny weather! Aside from work and attending to her family, Sally enjoyed many hobbies including boating, travelling, reading, puzzles, golf and bowling. She loved pets and always had a dog or cat or both!
Sally was very soft spoken and mild mannered, but once your friend, it became apparent that she also had a great sense of humor and was highly intelligent. She always took the time to make sure everyone around her was happy and comfortable. She had a quiet compassion that was very extraordinary.
She will be missed by all her friends and family. Celebration of life for Sally will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ.