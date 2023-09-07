Ruth Mavis Sales Stewart

Ruth Sales Stewart, 84, of Queen Creek, Ariz. passed away peacefully at Sherman Home Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Ariz. Monday, July 3, 2023, surrounded by love.
She is survived by sister, Marcia Guaman; niece Julia Sales; niece, Noelle Alcala; nephew, Anthony Guaman; niece Dominique Guaman; nephew Ikeem Aaron Sales; nephew Andrew Sales; grandnephew, Christian Alcala; grandnieces Amaya Alcala, Alania Guaman, Jazlynn Alcala; family friend, Linda Harris and many other family and friends.
Ruth graduated from Media High School in 1957. After graduation she began her career with Readers Digest and later Atlantic Richfield. In 1976 she moved to Berkeley, Calif., and later to Sacramento, Calif., where she worked for Union Pacific Railroad. She was one of the first female rail yard engineers moving locomotives between tracks to keep the trains organized and on schedule. She loved trains her entire life. She eventually retired as a State of California worker.
Ruth loved to travel many places but she was extremely passionate about Jamaica and spent many trips and vacations on the island she came to call her second home.
In 2018 she moved to Arizona and loved exploring and spending time in all the new places including Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Phoenix, Tucson and Sedona, which was her favorite.
Ruth was an avid gardener and loved plants. She also loved sewing and reading and would sometimes read two to three books at a time.
Ruth’s many attributes were expressed in her kindness, her generosity, and her ability to be a great friend who listened and willingly offered sound advice. As a result, many loved her, and that can be verified by the many long-term relationships she possessed. She was a trailblazer, reflected by her fierce independence. Ruth will be profoundly missed.
A small memorial service will be held later to celebrate Ruth’s life with family and friends where Ruth’s ashes will be cast boat side with her favorite Calla Lily flowers underneath the Golden Gate Bridge that she fondly loved to drive over going into Sausalito.
To honor the memory of Ruth, the family suggest donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, or online at hov.org/donate.