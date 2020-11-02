Ruth Ann (Sue) Hippe, 84, formerly of Fountain Hills, died on Oct. 27, 2020 at her home in Rochester, Minn., from complications of cancer.
She was born on April 4, 1936 in Janesville, Wis., to Malcom and Bernadine Towns and grew up on a farm near Edgerton, Wis., with her parents and brother, Richard (Dick) Towns, of Edgerton; and sister, Helen Walker, now of Waupaca, Wis. In December 1956, she completed her college education after three-and-a-half years at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, married Benjamin Roger Hippe, and moved to San Diego, Calif., where she taught Home Economics while her husband served as an officer in U.S. Navy. Sue and her husband moved to Rochester, Minn., in 1962 where they raised their three children, Daniel (Barbara), now of Oakton, Va., Sara Staab (Jeffrey) of Rochester, and Eric (Susan) of Monument, Colo.
While living in Rochester, Sue was active in Zumbro Lutheran Church, where she helped to organize the annual Christmas bazaar, was a member of the American Association of University Women, volunteered at the former Rochester State Hospital, served as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader, and was a lifelong avid bridge player.
Sue and her family enjoyed four seasonal activities including collecting maple sap in spring, gardening in summer, cutting firewood in fall and cross-country skiing in winter. She and her husband moved to Fountain Hills in 1997. They were widely known as gracious hosts of large celebrations before their recent return to Rochester.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, brother and sister, her three children and their spouses, and six grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mayo Clinic Hospice in Rochester, Minn., whose nurses and aids provided exceptionally comforting care to Sue and her family during her final days.