Russell Keith Jensen was born on June 3, 1932, in Kansas City, Kan. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1950. After graduation, he enrolled in the University of Kansas engineering program with a football
scholarship.
His college education was interrupted by the Korean War. He enlisted in the US Navy and was
stationed for two years at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, San Francisco, Calif. and then two years aboard the USS Electron, AK527 in Sasebo, Japan.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he resumed his college education while holding a fulltime job at Bendix Corporation, which later became Allied Signal, until his retirement in
1992.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by four children, Jeffrey Jensen of McKinney, Texas, Gregory Jensen of Climax Springs, Mo., Kristin Jensen of Key Largo, Fla. and Karen Abney of Shawnee, Kan.; and five grandchildren.
Russ is a 32nd Degree member of the Masonic Lodge Wyandotte #3 Lodge, Kansas City, Kan. ,a Scottish Rite member of Free Masonry in Kansas City, Kan. a member of the Abdallah Shrine Temple in Overland Park,
Kan. and a former member of “The Club,” a Fountain Hills men’s club.
Graveside Service will be held at National memorial Cemetery of Arizona is Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements made by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.