Rosemary Simmons, age 93, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Rosemary was born on Nov. 19, 1925 in Indiana to the late Walter R. and Helen M. (nee Carlin) France. She grew up in Selma, Ind., with her parents, three sisters and two brothers. She was married to her “Main Squeeze,” Jim, for nearly 42 years.
Although she gave birth to no children of her own, Rosemary had a large number of nieces and nephews that she loved deeply. She enjoyed having them come to spend time with her in the summer each year when they were not in school, and lots of great memories were made with Aunt Rosie and Uncle Jim.
After graduating from Wayne State University, Rosemary was a high school teacher at Ferndale High School in Detroit, Mich., where she taught typing, business, and English classes for over two decades. She influenced the lives of countless students in her tenure at FHS, and kept in touch with many of them for years after they graduated. Upon her retirement, Rosemary moved with her husband to Fountain Hills where she resided for over 30 years.
Rosemary never knew a stranger, and had a smile and greeting for everyone. She was a longtime member of the Fountain Hills Newcomers Club with her husband; a member and leader in both TOPS and KOPS; and enjoyed exercising and swimming in her backyard pool every day.
Rosemary is survived by her brother, James E. France of Port Orange, Fla.; her sister, Vera L. (nee France) Broge of Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces and nephews, David and Jeff France; Eileen, Mariana, and Steve Simmons; Sheryl, Sharon, Janie and Steve Rogers; Chris, Sheila, Julie, Michael, and James Stearns; Scott Simmons; and Katie, Maria, and Mark Broge; as well as their spouses and families. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James F. Simmons; sister, Bette M. France; brother, Philip R. France; sister, Margaret A. Rogers; and nephew, Gary France.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in Rosemary’s name to Promiseland Christian Preschool, 15555 E Bainbridge Ave, Fountain Hills, AZ, 85268.