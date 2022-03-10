Roseanna Bercel, 83, of Fountain Hills, was rejoined with her Creator, her husband, Jack, and Mark, her son, on March 7, 2022.
Roseanna was born August 12, 1938 in Detroit, Mich. Roseanna is survived by her children, John and Sandy Bercel, Theresa Bercel, Mary Jane Bercel and Philip Smid, Rose Marie Bercel and Tom Zeidas, Anne Marie Bercel and Dave Hirchak, 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, brothers Gerald and Lance Dikin and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-/brothers-in-law.
Private immediate family services will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roseanna’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014.