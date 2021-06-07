Rose Yarina, 90, passed away June 1, 2021 in Fountain Hills. Rose is survived by her loving sons – Joseph, Warren, Anthony and David – 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona following Mass at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.