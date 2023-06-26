Ronald (Ron) Rice of Fountain Hills passed away June 18, 2023, at the age of 84 years. He was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Chicago, Ill.
Ron Is survived by his wife, (Elizabeth) Betty; his children, Kimberly (Mike) Choppi, Lawrence (Tammy) Rice, Cheryl (Ron) Shouse, Gary (Lynn) Rice, Julie Lee Brown and the late Paul (Carrie) Rice; he had 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He graduated from CVS High School of Chicago. He was a printer (line of type) by trade before entering the Alsip Police force. We then moved to Fountain Hills. He worked at Jack in the Box and from there he was a limo driver before his retirement due to illness.
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m.