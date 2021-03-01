Ronald Leroy Randolph was called to heaven on the morning of Jan. 18, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Ron was born on Aug. 1, 1937 and raised in Michigan.
He met his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia, when she was a nurse in the hospital where he was visiting his father. They had a whirlwind romance and were married six months later. The couple were blessed with four sons.
Ron was a dedicated police officer and worked in law enforcement for almost 30 years. He retired from the Westland Police Department as a detective sergeant in 1990. After retirement, Ron and Pat moved to Arizona to escape the cold winters of Michigan. They have resided in Fountain Hills ever since.
Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, swimming and watching the wildlife. Animals were one of his passions and he spent most days taking his beloved dog, Casper, to the local dog park. Ron had a soft spot for his granddaughters and loved to spoil his great grandkids.
He is survived by three sons, Ronald (Janet) Randolph, Shawn (Sue) Randolph and Kelly (Liesje) Randolph; as well as granddaughters, Heidi (JP) Prado, Haley (Christopher) Austin and Holly Randolph. He also has eight great-grandchildren, Zane, Tristan, Archer, Aria, Paisley, Maverick, Quinton and Titus. All reside in the Phoenix area. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kirk Randolph and his wife, Patricia.
He will forever be remembered for his hospitality. Everyone who visited the house was always fed, whether they wanted to eat or not, and he usually sent food home, too. He handed out king-sized candy bars at Halloween and always had a stash of chocolate and cookies hidden in his closet.
Due to COVID, a private service will be held for family in the spring.