Ronald C. Petersen, 52, went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2021.
He was born Aug. 16, 1968 in Elk Grove Village, Ill., and graduated from Adlai Stevenson High School in Prairie View, Ill., in 1986.
Ron loved working with his hands, so went on to be a stationary engineer for HVAC and had many skills in the trades doing plumbing, electrical and many odd jobs. Seems like he was always fixing something or taking apart something to fix.
Ron loved all the Chicago sports teams, especially the Chicago Bears, and could still tell you all the plays when they won the Super Bowl in 1986.
He moved to Fountain Hills in 1999, and then to Tucson in about 2004. There he met and married JoEllen Self in 2007. Sadly, she passed away in 2017, so in 2018 he moved back to Fountain Hills to be close to family.
He is survived by his parents, Corky (Chester) and Monty Petersen (nee Jensen); his sister, Vickie Schar (nee Petersen), brother-in-law Ken Schar; nephew, Christopher Schar; and nieces, Bethany Schar, Rachel Green (nee Schar) and husband, Brandon, Leah Miller (nee Schar) and husband, Matt; great nephew, Hudson; and also, his kitty, Sammy. There are many other family members, uncles, aunts and cousins and friends all over the country.
There will be a memorial service for Celebration of Life at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.