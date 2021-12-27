Ronald Allan Smith, 79, of Fountain Hills passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, with his loving Family by his side. Ron was the son of William and Anna Smith and youngest brother to William, Donald and Ann Smith. Ron is survived by his wife, Ursula; his three children, Jennifer, Melissa and Eric; and five grandchildren.
Ron was born in Amityville, N.Y., on Dec. 13, 1941. Shortly after graduating high school Ron joined the Marines. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam conflict. After serving four years, he joined the Suffolk County Police Department on May 25, 1964.
Shortly thereafter he began his family with his wife of 55 years, Ursula. Together they shared the joy of raising Jennifer (Greg) Zaryske, Melissa (Pete) Atkinson, and Eric (Kathy) Smith. After 28 years on the police force, Lieutenant Ron Smith retired to Fountain Hills, Ariz.
Ron’s free spirit, sense of adventure and love for life can be best summed up in his own words. When he was asked to list his retirement plans for the police department’s retirement announcement he said, “To continue to enjoy each day of my life to the fullest with my family. Ride my motorcycle, fly airplanes and skydive until the money runs out.”
Ron’s other interests included spending time with his grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Shaun, Taylor and Sebastian, who lovingly referred to him as PopPops. He would also never miss the chance to stop and talk to someone on the street, have a laugh and share a cup of coffee with friends after a bike ride or flight. We know that PopPops is now flying free of pain and watching over all of us. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Private services will be held in January, where interment will occur at the National Memorial Cemetery, in Phoenix, Ariz. Contributions can be made in Ron’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project, at woundedwarriorproject.org.