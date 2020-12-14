Ron Pennington, 72, of Fountain Hills went to see Jesus on Dec. 3, 2020. His wife of 15 years, Grayce (Gusmano), was with him in his final moments.
Ron was born Feb. 15, 1948 in Madill, Okla. to K.E. and Treva Pennington. He graduated from Rush Springs High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oklahoma. He worked for Ford Motor Company, Rural Enterprises, Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce, and SSPAZ Vending.
Ron and his first wife, Alice Morrow (Wright), raised children, Jessica and James in Tulsa, Okla.
Ron and Grayce enjoyed time with friends and family. They loved watching Hallmark movies, even though Ron always knew how the movie would end. They were very involved with Antioch Community Church. Ron was lovingly known for his consistent prayer, “Come, Lord Jesus.”
Ron is survived by his wife, Grayce; his children, Jessica Cox of Tulsa, Okla., Jonathan Cox of Tulsa, Okla., James Pennington of Omaha, Neb., Lydia Cooper of Omaha, Neb.; and the light of his life grandson, Mikey (Michael). His brother, Dan (Joyce); niece, Trisha (Alen); nephew, Jeff Pennington (Tiffany) all of Oklahoma.
Ron will be remembered for his love of God, family, laughter and OU football. Ron loved the outdoors and spent hours fishing and hunting. He always made time for the ones he loved and prayed continually for them.
Donations can be made to Antioch Community Church, 1125 North Dobson, Chandler, AZ 85224 (in honor of: Ron Pennington/Roots Project) or, Bible League International, 1 Bible League Plaza, Crete, IL 60417 (in honor of: Ron Pennington).