Roger Perry of Arizona left behind his wife of 40 years, Linda. Survived by his sister, Jane Mussellman; niece, Laurie McCormick; faithful Jack Russell terrier, Arya; and children, Kevin Perry, Keith Perry (Kim), Kirk Perry and Kelly Erny (Dan) and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild.
Roger proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Roger was founder and president of RPI Inc. in Racine, Wis., until his retirement in 2022. Roger also previously owned New Venture Farm of Raymond, Wis. He bred and showed Arabian horses locally and around the country. He showed in halter and western pleasure.
He will be remembered fondly as the man “Who was forever 37.” According to Roger, when he was asked his age, he responded with “37 years.” Roger will be buried at sea, per his wishes.
Memorial will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 11 a.m. at Wisconsin's Veterans Cemetery Union Grove, Wis.