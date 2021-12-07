Roger L. Schock passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, in Fountain Hills.
Roger was born April 22, 1948, in Elgin, Ill., grew up in the surrounding area, and served in the navy during Vietnam.
He was a welder, a machinist, and a wonderful husband and dad. He retired to Fountain Hills where he has lived for the past 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and their son, TJ (Cassie) Schock and two granddaughters, Emma and Madeline, whom he loved very much. Also surviving is his brother, Gordon (Robin) Schock along with nephews, Aaron and Philip.