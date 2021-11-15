Roger Johnson

On Nov. 9, 2021, heaven welcomed our lefse making barbershop singing Norwegian from Sunburg.
Roger was born to Esther and Chester Johnson on May 2, 1943. In 1963 he graduated from the Willmar Vo-Tec with a degree in auto mechanics. After graduation he worked at Northwest Airlines before returning to Willmar and working for the City of Willmar until he retired in 1999. His final earthly career combined his two favorite things: visiting with people and driving. He was a driver for FountainView Village Senior Living Community from 2004 until finally retiring at the young age of 77.
Hanging out with his family was also important to Roger. His first marriage to Elizabeth Rundquist was blessed with three children, Tim, Liisa, and Amy.
In 1986 Roger married Lisa (Meinert.) They had two children together: Meghann and Alexander.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his children Tim (Cindy) of Kerkhoven, Minn., Liisa (Walter) Padgett of Castle Rock, Colo., Amy (Cory) Bonnema of Prinsburg, Minn., Meghann (Justin) Slusher of Phoenix, Ariz., and Alexander of Bozeman, Mont. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; his sister, Marit Nelson of Willmar, Minn., and his brother, Elvern (Cindy) of Longmont, Colo.
Roger would want to be remembered as someone who worked hard, laughed a lot and never ignored a friend in need. But most of all he was a man full of gratitude to the Lord who loved him enough to die for him. And as difficult as it is for us, we celebrate that Roger is with Jesus now.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held Monday, Nov. 22, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the service at 11. Following the service there will be an afterglow where all will have an opportunity to share their stories about Roger.