Roger Charles Kuechler, 78, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 20. Roger was born July 18, 1942 to Norman and Anna (Entlich) Kuechler in Jackson, Wis. Roger is survived by the love of his life, Ida (Babydoll), his wife of 48 years. He is also survived by brothers, Don (Val) and Dennis (Janet), and a sister, Sharon (Don).
Roger and Ida raised five children, Kelly, Gregory, Jim, Diana (Kevin) and Raymond (Jeanie). Roger was a grandfather to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Roger attended Barber College in Peoria, Ill. at the age of 19. He was a devoted barber and an enthusiastic businessman. He owned barbershops in Wisconsin and Arizona.
Roger had a zest for life. He loved to golf, travel and to play bridge with friends. His happiest memories were with his beloved wife, Babydoll, simply being together.
Due to the current pandemic the family will have a private ceremony at a later date in West Bend, Wis. Many thanks to Messinger Mortuary for their thoughtfulness. We are eternally grateful for the exceptional care provided by Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of gifts or flowers, individuals who wish to honor the memory and life of Roger may make donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85014.