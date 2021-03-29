Roger Bendet, 73, passed away March 25 surrounded by his loving family in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He was an extremely loving, kind and generous man who would do anything to help friends and family. Roger had an amazing sense of humor that lit up a room. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, his sons, their families, his grandchildren and his loving dog, Zoney.
He and his wife, Judy, retired to Fountain Hills from Lake Winnebago, Mo., and previously resided in Omaha, Neb. Together, Roger and Judy loved to travel, share adventures and enjoy spending time with friends and family. Roger and Judy celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary this past year.
Roger was a passionate automobile enthusiast who could often be found at the weekly Fountain Hills car show with one of his beloved Corvettes, and was a member of the “Unofficial Corvette Club of Fountain Hills.” He spent his entire career, 38 years, in the automobile industry, retiring as the executive vice president and general manager of Lexus of Omaha in 2008.
He was a loyal member of Summit Lodge 263 in Lees Summit, Mo., and was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on Oct. 2, 2010. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Jonathan; son, Chris; daughter-in-law, Dawndy; and his grandchildren, Lilli, Luna and Lennox.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any memorial donations be made to St. Jude Hospital for children by visiting stjude.org/donate.