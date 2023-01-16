Roberta Grace Kahl (Grace) was born on July 26, 1941, in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Reverend Carl and Theresa Rose Wirth. She joined Jesus in her heavenly home Jan. 10, 2023, at age 81.
She was the loving wife of Darrell G Kahl, dear Mother of Terri Keller Spak (Steven), Tamara Skiba (Mark), Julie Janisch Hubbard and Laurie Krueger. Grandmother of Amanda Starr Brown, Angela Grace Mann, Joseph Carl Darrell Willut, Neal Spak, Katie Zuniga, Josh Krueger, Bethany Krueger and Kali Hubbard. Great Grandmother of Tyler, Evan, Evan Markie, Manoah, Sarah Grace, Sawyer, CJ, Ethan, Chole, Sophia, Gracie, Angie, Aaron, Alex, Kynslie, Jamison, Jensen. Sister of Donald Wirth (Julie) and Betty Glendinning. Also survived by a son-in-law, Joseph Willut and many other relatives and friends.
Grace attended grade school in Estevan until they were called as a pastoral family to Holloway, Minn., when Reverend Wirth accepted a call to Trinity Fairfield Church in 1955. Grace attended high school in Appleton, Minn., and that is where she met Dale Keller. They married and were blessed with two daughters, Terri Annette and Tamara Lynn. They farmed for the first several years before moving to the Twin Cities and then Milwaukee. After 12 years of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways.
Grace was then blessed to meet Darrell Kahl and were united in marriage on June 12, 1971. They lived in Milwaukee 31 years, raising two daughters and spending time with Darrell’s daughters, Julie and Laurie.
In 1982 Grace and Darrell became grandparents for the first time and the bond between Amanda and her grandmother started immediately. Angela Grace and Joseph Carl Darrell came along not too long afterwards and formed that special bond as well, and soon Grace had her first three grandchildren that she adored. She brought them to Jesus and made sure Sunday School was rarely missed. Soon the tradition of Door County began and for many summers, a week in Door County with Grandma and Grandpa and her brother’s family, Don and Julie Wirth, began. So many memories were made because Grace had every detail planned out.
Grace loved music and was the lead female singer in the Country Western band, the Nashville Kats, for five years alongside Darrell, as he played the steel guitar.
Grace was a secretary and office manager for over 30 years and formed many special friendships before retiring in 2000. While she worked full time, she also cared for her very special friend, Virginia Vine.
In 2000 they moved to Fountain Hills and soon Grace had not only special friends and a beautiful church family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, but also cousin Alvina and her husband, Beric, from Saskatchewan as winter visitors in Mesa every year. Grace got involved with the In Reach program at Trinity, where special bonds and friendships formed. Grace also became a caregiver at several facilities in Fountain Hills. Fountain Hills became an even better place to retire, as her brother Don and his wife Julie moved to Fountain Hills.
Fountain Hills became the best place to visit for many. Grace’s daughter, Terri, started spending every Christmas in Fountain Hills and summer breaks became even better for her grandson, Joey, as he would also spend much of his summer there.
Retirement for Grace was not just about entertaining and helping others, she also enjoyed trips with Darrell. Grace loved to go on cruises and her favorite trip was to Hawaii.
After 21 years in Arizona Grace and Darrell moved back to Wisconsin to be with family. It was a difficult decision, as leaving her brother and so many special friends in Fountain Hills was hard, but being with family was needed. This last year Grace enjoyed seeing her daughters, Terri and Tami, and her bonus daughters Julie and Laurie several times a week and again special memories will never be forgotten.
Family would like to thank the staff at Castle Senior Living for all the love and special care she received the past year, and AseraCare Hospice for help in making her final journey home to Jesus a bit easier for her and family.
Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 15250 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151.
There will also be a Memorial Celebration for Grace at Trinity Lutheran Church, 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.