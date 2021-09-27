Roberta (Bobbie) Dangremond passed from this earth in the presence of her husband, Carl, and sons, Donald and Douglas, on Sept. 21, 2021.
Bobbie, the first child of Charles and Francis Schultheis, was born in Chicago on May 18, 1930. Pullman Technical High was her high school and she loved it. While there she was a cheerleader, a member of the tumbling team, debate team and the choral group, along with her academic studies.
On graduation she found work as an “executive secretary.”
In 1959 Bobbie married Carleton Dangremond, whom she had known since her early teens. Together they had three children, Donald, Cynthia and Douglas.
After Carleton’s two-year term of service in the U.S. Navy at Camp Pendleton, Calif., the family moved to Lincolnshire, Ill., where they resided for some 28 years. There, Bobbie was kept busy with many activities including the PTA, American Cancer Society, Cambridge Forest Assn. (homeowners’ group) and as a room mother for all three children at the local school. Bobbie loved to travel and, over a number of years, with Carl she touched base on all 50 states and 30 countries.
She loved socializing and was an avid bridge player.
In 1995 the family moved to Arizona and resided in Fountain Hills for some 25 years. There she found many friends and spiritual guidance at the Presbyterian Church.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dick; and daughter, Cynthia. She leaves her husband, Carl; her two sons; granddaughters Taryn and Danielle; a grandson, Chance and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service is to be held at the Messenger Mortuary Chapel Friday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hospice of the Valley.