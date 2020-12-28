Roberta Basche (Bobbie), 77, of Fountain Hills passed away on Dec. 9, 2020. Bobbie was born in Canon City, Colo., on March 20,1943.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, Tony, Bobbie is survived by son, John (Lynne); daughters, Andrea (Luke), Danielle (Joe); sister, Marsha; and six grandchildren, Michelina, Jack, Andrea, Luke, Charlie and Gianna.
Bobbie had two successful careers in hospital administration and art management. Bobbie was remembered on Dec. 17, 2020 in a beautiful Zoom memorial attended by her family and friends from all over the country.
“The Best Way to Know Life is to Love Many Things” – Vincent Van Gogh