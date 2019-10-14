Robert “Bob” William Yordy of Goodyear, Ariz., passed away Aug. 30, 2019 due to complications from a fall while visiting family in California. He was 79 years old.
Bob and Donna Yordy retired and moved from Ohio to Fountain Hills in January 1996, just in time for the arrival of their daughter’s twin boys. He quickly became active in his grandsons’ lives and the community of Fountain Hills. Bob served as the president of the Civic Association, vice president of (Noon) Kiwanis and was on the Fountain Hills Strategic Planning Commission. He was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.
In 2005, Bob and Donna divorced and he moved to Goodyear, Ariz. He married Cathy Harder and joined the Christ Presbyterian Church. Bob served on the finance and personnel committees and for two years was the chair of the stewardship campaign. He taught the Sojourners Sunday School class for over five years, served as an elder for four years and chaired the new construction committee, the Strategic Planning Committee and the building of the new Memorial Garden.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Louise Yordy, and father, William Yordy. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Jeff; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Tim Riordan; grandsons, Austin and Trevor Grimm; and first cousin, Barbara Clawson of Oxford, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Oct. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom of Pebblecreek in Goodyear, Ariz. Enter the main gate, east side, off of Pebblecreek Parkway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to one of Bob’s favorite charities: Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, 2929 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 122, P.O. Box 758516, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (phoenixchildrens.org); or Wounded Warrior Project, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org).