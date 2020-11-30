Robert Kauffman, 58, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was born July 12, 1962 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Patricia and Donald Kauffman.
He attended Emmetsburg Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1981. During this time, he played E-Hawk football and wrestled. He placed a number of times at state wrestling and won a State Championship in 1981. Bob then went for a short time to University of Iowa, recruited by Dan Gable, and then transferred from there to Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, where he graduated. There he became a National Champion and later was inducted into their Wrestling Hall of Fame.
But Bob’s most treasured accomplishments were his three children and being involved in their many passions. He enjoyed attending his daughter, Kylee’s, plays and dance performances, and encouraging her talent in artistic make-up. Bob was a proud father of his sons, Parker and Leyton. He enjoyed attending the boys’ football games and wrestling matches. He volunteered many years with the Fountain Hills High School wrestling team, where his two sons, Parker and Leyton, also became state title holders. Bob loved coaching wrestling and teaching up-and-coming wrestlers technique. Bob always brought his Iowa work ethic and dedication to the sport of wrestling to see each team member reach their potential.
Bob was known for being an athlete, working out daily, mountain biking, hiking, snowboarding and participating in triathlons, even in his 50s. He will be greatly missed, and his children will continue his legacy. Bob is survived by his three children, Kylee, Parker and Leyton, and their mother, Julie, of Fountain Hills.