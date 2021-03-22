“Bob” Robert James Juckniess, 82, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully with his wife, Mary, of 27 years, at his side on March 13, 2021.
Bob was born on July 11 in Oak Park, Ill. to Mae Molloy and Robert Juckniess, and was the eldest of three children. He graduated from Fenwick High in 1956 and from the University of Notre Dame in 1960 where he became a loyal Fighting Irish fan.
Bob served as a Navy lieutenant and had top secret crypto clearance and worked directly under Admiral McCain. Bob was the owner and CEO of Liberty Engraving in Chicago for over 40 years and raised his children in Riverside, Ill.
Bob and Mary retired to Arizona where they loved spending every minute together, traveling and dining out with friends. Bob was the former president of the St. Patrick’s Men’s Club where he spent countless hours organizing and running events for the community. He created an ongoing charity BBQ lunch event where they fed and entertained the homeless Vets at Justa Center and the Vets at the Phoenix Veterans Hospital. He organized and ran blood drives, collected coats, shoes, and blankets for St. Joseph the Worker, and volunteered at Mayo Clinic.
Bob led and performed in an entertainment group called The Great Pretenders where the group would sing and dance in retirement homes. He loved to sing along with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Bob was gregarious and loved to tell stories and interact with everyone. Bob was a kind and generous gentleman who loved his family and lived by the saying, “God, Country and Notre Dame.”
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister, Carole of Ill.; his seven children with former wife Ann Walsh, Ann Marie (Tom) of Illinois, Bob (Louise) of Nevada, Kathleen of Illinois, Patty (Jamie) of New Mexico, Dan (Katie) of Minnesota, Moey (Chris) of Illinois, Megan (Mike) of Illinois and Bob’s stepdaughter, Amy (Scott) of Nevada. He was the proud grandfather of, Kaitlyn (Mark), Bobby, Keeley, Paige, Grace, Thomas, Matthew, Lauren, Charlie, Anne, Abby, Jimmy, Quinn, Declan, Ava, and Leo, and great-grandchildren Skye and Lucy. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard (Maria). He was a cherished brother-in-law, uncle, and godfather.
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary at 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 on Thursday May 13, 2 to 4 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Community on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in honor of Bob Juckniess to Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012, bannerhealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/memorial-gifts.