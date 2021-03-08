Robert Jack and Thomasine Hancock

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Jack and Thomasine S. Hancock announce their deaths. Tommy passed away Feb. 3, 2021 and Jack on Feb. 10, 2021.
Tommy was born Nov. 21, 1928 and raised in Kaw City, Okla. She graduated from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) with a degree in interior design. Jack was born Oct. 14, 1928 and raised in Newkirk, Okla., and after serving in the Army, he also graduated from Oklahoma A&M with a degree in advertising. They were wed Aug. 20, 1950.
Jack and Tommy were proud parents of four daughters they raised in Raytown and south Kansas City. As Jack neared retirement, they moved to Leawood, Kan. When grandchildren were born, Grammy and Guppy’s house became the hub for all the family gatherings, from summer pool parties to waffle dinners after Chiefs football games. Holiday celebrations were joyous and raucous occasions.
The couple moved to Fountain Hills upon retirement. They were very active in The Fountains UMC, Home Delivered Meals and the local Republican Club. Jack golfed often while Tommy joined a stitchery group and a mystery book club.
Jack and Tommy will be lovingly remembered by their daughters, Leslie (Stephen) Wurtz, Becky (David) Carpenter, Gretchen (Henry) Crow and Alison (JJ) Brenning and especially by their grandchildren, Stephanie, Erin, Drew, Ben, Will, Jackson, Brady and Holly. Their three (soon to be four) great grandchildren will grow up hearing great stories about Grammy and Guppy.
A celebration and remembrance of their full lives will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Justa Center, both of Phoenix, Ariz.