Robert Hill Mason, May 22, 1927 – March 25, 2020.
A wonderful gentleman has reached the end of his trail. Bob Mason passed peacefully last week surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised a Belle Plaine, Kan. farm boy and became an athlete, businessman, community leader, hiker, historian, author, public speaker and mentor to many.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Dorothy; and his three loving children, Martha Mason of Minnetonka, Min., Robert Mason (Suzanne Miles) of New River, Ariz., and Mary Currie (Dave Currie) recently from Georgia to Rio Verde, Ariz. Bob was also very proud of his seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Bob (#10) was a renaissance man who was kind, considerate and made others feel important. His love for the community of Rio Verde, its desert surroundings and the history of the lower Verde Valley can be felt in the many books and poems he wrote in his later years. He will be missed by all.
Due to current circumstances, memorial services will be held at a later date.
“A time to be born and a time to die...”
Cremation is to be handled by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
Ashes are to be placed in the Rio Verde Columbarium.