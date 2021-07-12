Robert Francis Mercil, 83, passed away at his home in Fountain Hills in June. Bob was born in Crookston, Minn. on March 19, 1938, to Dr. William F. and Victoria O. Mercil. He graduated from Cathedral High School and then served for four years in the United States Air Force before graduating from the University of North Dakota with a degree in electrical engineering in 1967.
He married his first wife Jacqueline Mercil (nee Kirk) in 1964 and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Nicole. The family lived in various places including California, Florida and Maryland, eventually settling in Allentown, N.J. Bob retired after a successful 30-year engineering career with Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman, where he took part in the construction and testing of many satellites.
He married his current wife, JoAnn Mercil (nee Torvik) in 1998 and they enjoyed an active retirement splitting time between their residences in Fountain Hills and Moorhead Minn. Bob was an avid golfer and billiard player and enjoyed spending time at his men’s club in Arizona.
In addition to JoAnn, Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jerry Morgano of Apollo Beach, Fla., daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Jerry Weber of Groveville, N.J; grandchildren Tyler and Amanda Morgano and Sydney and Meghan Weber; his first wife, Jacqueline Mercil of Apollo Beach, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside memorial service which will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, Minn. on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m.