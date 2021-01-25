Robert F. Gomez

Robert Frank Gomez passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021 with his wife, Susan, and his daughter, Wendy, by his side.
Bob was born on Jan. 16, 1942 in Northern California and grew up in Walnut Creek, Calif., graduating from Las Lomas High School. He was recruited and played football at CSU Chico. While playing semi-pro football, he completed his teacher credential. He married Margaret Archibald and accepted a teaching position in Kelseyville, Calif.
Bob and Maggie had two children, Wendy and Chad. A passionate sports enthusiast, Bob loved teaching and coaching boys’ and girls’ basketball. He later became a school administrator serving first as a principal and later as a Superintendent in Kelseyville, Potter Valley, Rocklin, Colorado and New Mexico.
A wine enthusiast, Bob had a vineyard and enjoyed growing zinfandel and merlot grapes. He loved kids, dogs, sports, golf, boating and water-skiing, and wine.
After retirement, Bob moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he met and married Susan Augir in 2013. They later moved to Fountain Hills, where he enjoyed playing golf, bridge and tennis. He was fortunate to enjoy a stimulating group of great friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret, and his parents, Phyliss and Carl Gomez. He is survived by his wife, Susan Augir; his sister, Carol Berger, his daughter, Wendy and son-in-law, James Getty; his son, Chad; his grandson, Travis; his granddaughter, Lauren and his step-granddaughter, Melissa.
Bob “with one O” was well-loved and will be greatly missed. He made a difference in this world.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be arranged for a future date.