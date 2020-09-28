Robert (Hawk) D. Hawkinson – a.k.a. Bob, Bobby, Uncle Bob and Boba – died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 23, 2020. Hawk was born on Jan. 13, 1949 to Robert K. and Gertrude A. (Erickson) Hawkinson in Minneapolis, Minn.
He is survived by his son, Matthew (Bri) (Waconia, Minn.); a sister, Jean Korbel (Rockford, Minn.); and his ex-wife and best friend, Donna Hawkinson (Fountain Hills); many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, mother, and very good friend and pseudo brother, Denny Tam. He also leaves behind very dear friends.
Hawk lived in Golden Valley, Minn., where he graduated from Cooper High School in 1967 and received his bachelor’s degree at Mankato State University in 1971. He married Trudy Chandler after graduating and began his sales career with the Maytag Corp. in Newton, Iowa, as a newlywed. They moved to Eagan, Minn., where he worked for the F.C. Hayer Company selling RCA electronics in southeast Minnesota. Hawk and Trudy later divorced.
In 1978, Hawk moved to Rochester, Minn. where he eventually met the love of his life and best friend, “Dear Donna.” They married April 9, 1983. They welcomed their pride and joy, Matt, in 1984. Hawk and Matt shared a love for sports as he coached Matt in baseball and hockey through his youth. He was Matt’s #1 fan, and a coach and mentor to many.
On April 22, 1987, Hawk began a new journey towards sobriety and a deeper relationship with God. He loved sharing with others his journey and provided support using his life as an example to others. This past April, he celebrated 33 years of sobriety. Through it all, he never lost his sense of uniqueness, fun or playfulness.
In 2003, Matt left to go to college at Arizona State and Hawk followed him shortly thereafter in May 2004, where he settled in Fountain Hills. He was never going to be cold in the winter or shovel snow again. He started his career at Target in Fountain Hills, where he worked until his retirement in March 2019.
Hawk loved and appreciated his fellowship with his congregation at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, where he was an active member of Stephen Ministry and the Cursillo Community. You would find him any given Sunday greeting or ushering. He knew everyone and everyone knew Hawk. His smile and laugh were contagious; his handshakes lasted forever.
He enjoyed spending part of his summers in the Rochester, Minn. area visiting family and friends, going to coffee, playing cribbage and talking. His daily walks were important to him, as were his naps, kettle corn popcorn and licorice. We know he will be waiting to greet us when we get to heaven’s gates. XL7-15Y Over & Out one last time.
The Celebration of Life Service for Bob “Hawk” Hawkinson will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills. We will be livestreaming the service via Facebook on the Shepherd of the Hills page. For those not able to watch via Facebook, you may go to the link at sothaz.com/Hawkinson. The service will not be posted instantaneously, but it will be there sometime soon after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, PO Box 17444, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269, or the Lutheran Cursillo Movement of Arizona, PO Box 27374, Tempe, AZ 85285-7374.