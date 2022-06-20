Robbie Gaynell Miller, 95, died on June 17, 2022, at Sun Quest Manor in Paradise Valley, Ariz. She was born on November 9, 1926. in Neshoba County, Miss., the daughter to Clyde and Onnie Majure. Robbie was the ninth of 13 children.
Robbie was a lifetime resident of Hutchinson, Kan. where she was a school teacher, librarian, and remedial reading specialist for 17 years. She retired to Fountain Hills where she lived for 11 years. Robbie was a member of the First Baptist Church for 60 years in Hutchinson and a member of North Chapel in Fountain Hills.
She married Christy C. Miller in Decatur, Miss. in 1946. Robbie is survived by her son, Freeman Lance Miller of Mission Hills, Kan. and daughter, Brenda Gay Shaffer and her husband Ron of Fountain Hills. There are four grandchildren, Stephanie Shaffer Dietrich and Chris Shaffer and their families of Phoenix, Ariz., and Emily Miller Hutsell and Jacob Miller of Kansas City. There are also 10 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elliott Mortuary in Hutchinson, Kan. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends that donations be sent to either the Scottsdale Bible Church in Fountain Hills, Ariz. (formerly North Chapel), Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Arizona, or Hospice of Reno County.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Elliott Mortuary where online condolences may be left for Robbie’s family at elliottmortuary.com.