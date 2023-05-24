Rick Olson, 72, of Rio Verde, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2023. He was born in Chicago, Ill., to Bob and Bea Olson on Oct. 25, 1950.
Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Marty; son, David and spouse, Mika; daughter, Megan and spouse, Joel; and grandchildren, Lucas, Lyla, and Leo, as well as many relatives and a wide circle of friends.
He enjoyed the music of Neil Diamond and Harry Chapin, knew almost every line of dialogue from “The Blues Brothers,” and made a perfect stack of pancakes with chocolate chips on Saturdays for his children when they were growing up.
After retiring from a career with Prudential, Rick made Rio Verde home, where he enjoyed rounds of golf (including two holes in one) and exercise class with his new friends.
Rick was known for his cheerfulness, kindness and generosity by the many people in his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Rick on Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Mission, located at Community Church of the Verdes.