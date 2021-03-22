Richard William Rasmussen (aka “Rick Rasmussen”/ “Dick Rasmussen”) spent his final days in Arizona, a place he dearly loved and where he felt he truly belonged.
Rick was born in Oak Park, Ill., on March 28, 1950 and it was March 8, 2021 when he took his last breath in the tranquility of his Fountain Hills home. By his side was his best friend of nearly 40 years and the one whom he called “the love of his life,” MaryAlice Minard.
He spent his younger years in Wisconsin, attending elementary and high schools in Manitowoc. He then worked his way through college starting at the University of Wisconsin, but in the 70s the “magic” and warmth of Arizona lured him to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications at The University of Arizona (Tucson). Rick's career took him to live in several different cities around the country and focused on advertising and marketing while employed by various media companies, television stations, corporations, advertising agencies and marketing firms.
His life had three chapters in Arizona: Tucson, Phoenix and Fountain Hills. Although there were challenges along the way, Rick often would say that his most recent chapter was like none other, so full of love, happiness and promise.
Preceding Rick in death are his father, Lawrence W. Rasmussen; and his mother, Meryle Engelbrecht Rasmussen. In addition to MaryAlice Minard, survivors include his siblings, Lawrence W. Rasmussen, Jr. (and his wife, Anna) and Linda Schroeder (and her husband, Dick), and their families; plus, there are various extended and “adopted” families throughout the U.S. They and a number of friends will long remember and appreciate his generous heart, his humor and “quirkiness,” and how he enjoyed grilling, aviation, Christmas and a wide range of music. Additionally, they’ll never forget how he loved the Southwestern desert and its weather, Sedona, Ariz., and his longtime favorite Wisconsin location, Door County.
“I'll think of summer days again, and dream of you.”
Services will be private. In remembrance of Rick Rasmussen, please consider supporting an organization that he enthusiastically supported such as Desert Botanical Garden (Phoenix), Fountain Hills Theater, Musical Instrument Museum (the “MIM” in Phoenix), Fearless Kitty Rescue (Fountain Hills) and The American Red Cross.