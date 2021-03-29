Richard P. Stock passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 22, 2021 at home in Fountain Hills with his wife and sons at his side.
Dick, known to family as Jake, was born Aug. 29, 1930 in Casper, Wyo., to Ray and Violet Stock. He grew up in Three Forks, Wyo., graduated from Natrona County High in Casper then served four years in the Navy as a Seabee.
After the Navy, he attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in engineering in 1959. After a few years as an engineer at Chevron in San Francisco, he began his real career as a mechanical engineer at Lawrence Livermore Laboratories in Livermore, Calif. He was at LLL for 28 years, retiring in 1990 as one of the lead engineers conducting nuclear weapons testing at the Nevada Test Site.
In June of 1951, Dick married Edith Hall of Casper and together they raised two boys, Matthew and Michael.
In addition to being a great father, he was beloved Grandpa Jake to Erin, Daniel, Sara and Jeffrey and great-Grandpa Jake to Alex, Lucas, Henry, Sean, Max and Sophia.
He was a dignified man who spoke little but had a talent for saying just the right words at just the right time. When he spoke it was always worth hearing, and his quiet gravitas could silence a room to clear the way for his measured voice to deliver the insightful result of his penetrating intellect. His sense of humor was subtle and hilarious; with but a few words-sometimes one, or even just a silent expression-he could lighten the mood with laughter.
No reflection on Dick would be complete without recognizing his patriotism. He showed it in his naval service and his life-long support of politicians and veterans’ organizations that shared his passion for our country. The decades he spent developing America’s strategic arsenal reflected his conviction that the ideals on which our country is built are worth defending, even if this means sacrifice and force. He passed his patriotism on to his sons and grandsons, all of whom served or are now serving in the military.
He was a good man in every sense and will be missed and well-remembered by the many people who had the privilege to have known him.
The family asks that contributions be sent to the Salvation Army or the Paralyzed Veterans of America in lieu of flowers.