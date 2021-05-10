Richard J. Potocki of Fountain Hills, formerly of Clarendon Hills, Ill., passed away on May 2, 2021.
Beloved husband of Irene, née Krone, for over 60 years; loving father of Paul (Karen) and Karen; cherished grandfather of Paul Jr. (Kellye), Colleen, Kevin, Andrew, Mark, Alexis and Matthew; devoted great-grandfather of Everett and expected baby.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran; graduate of IIT – B.E.E. and M.E.E.
Services will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, PO. Box 567, Kanab, UT 84741-0567.