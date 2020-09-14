Richard Griffith, 78, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Richard was born July 27, 1942 in Utica, N.Y., and lived there until age 13 when his family moved to Benson, Ariz.
After graduating high school, Richard went into the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Japan. He returned to Arizona to attend the University of Arizona, graduating with honors.
Richard met his wife, Marilyn, in Tucson, and they were happily married 51 years. They were blessed with three children, Debbie, Diane (Justin) and David (RaeLee), and three grandchildren, Kailee, Jessica, and Dylan.
Richard spent his career in Baltimore working for the Social Security Administration and retired as the Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs. Richard and Marilyn returned to Arizona in 1996 to enjoy retirement and have resided in Fountain Hills ever since.
Throughout his life, music has played a central part. Richard enjoyed cantering masses and participating in choirs and loved spending time with his family.
Private services will be held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ, or hov.org/donate.