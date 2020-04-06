Richard Ekstrand of Fountain Hills passed away on April 4, 2020, at age 74. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan. He is survived by his son, Thomas (wife Barbara); daughter, Barbara; son David; daughter, Sharon Goetz (Daniel); and 10 grandchildren, Cassandra, Aaron, Kayla, JoAnne, Jennifer, Lauren, Kelly, Garrett, Megan and McKenzie; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Asher and Noah.
Rich was born in Minneapolis, Minn. where he met his high school sweetheart, Susan, and raised their family. He will be greatly missed by all those who have been blessed by knowing him.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.