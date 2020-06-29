Dick Arndt, 80, of Scottsdale passed away on June 26, 2020. Dick was born on Dec. 25, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minn.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Jeff and Scott and wife, Diane; and three grandchildren, Taylor and her husband, Preston, Nicholas and Jordyn.
A visitation will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Sunday, July 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills on Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ will be held following the funeral service.