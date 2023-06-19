Rhys V. Campbell of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2023. Born in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 10, 1937, to William and Olivia. Rhys was the first son of three.
He attended his tertiary education in Sydney majoring in journalism and began his career with Australian Consolidated Press (publisher of Sidney Daily Telegraph). In New Zealand, he was a copy editor and featured writer for The Dominion newspaper.
He was then appointed as the first news editor of Fiji Broadcasting Commission in Suva, Fiji. It was there he met and married Maureen, starting their family, eventually moving to the West Coast of the USA to advance his career in the advertising field. In 1969, he joined Omark Industries in Portland, Ore., starting a stellar 34-year career, rising to Director of Marketing and Advertising.
After divorce and retirement, he relocated to Fountain Hills, which was chosen due to the desert landscape and climate. He later met and married Jane from Payson.
Rhys is preceded in death by his first wife; daughter, Shannon Wehe; son-in-law, Bryan Trentham; second wife; and brother, Philip. He is survived by daughters, Suzanne Trentham and Morgan Strause (Dean); and sons, Duncan (Nancy) and Ian (Mary); son-in-law, Keith (Colleen); and brother, John. He is survived by six grandchildren, Nathaniel (Megan), Amanda, Garrett, Falon, Arianna, and Samantha.
Rhys was a man of intellect, loved to read, and had a fascination for world history. He traveled throughout his life and saw many countries such as Japan, Canada, England, France, Brazil and the various South Pacific island nations. He also enjoyed sailing, film and Egyptian artifacts.
In retirement, he could often be seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and straw hat, taking in the weekend movie matinee. He had a great love for his family, supported a Guatemalan girls’ school, and always had a Christmas card for you during the holiday season.
In July, a celebration of life will be held in Portland, Ore. His memory will live on in our hearts.