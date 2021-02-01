The Reverend William R. Snyder passed away peacefully in his daughter Aline’s home in Phoenix, Ariz., in the early evening of Dec. 23, 2020.
He was born March 13, 1928 in Dallastown, Pa., son of the late William L. and Mary Snyder. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret. He is survived by son, William D. Snyder, M.D. (Patricia); and two daughters, Laurina Beno (Jon) and M. Aline Snyder, CRNA. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Jackson (Don); two sister’s-in-law, Barbara McKinney and Mildred Goodson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by brother, Charles, and brother-in-law, David Goodson.
After he and Margaret retired to Rio Verde, they regularly attended Shepherd of the Hills in Fountain Hills. Bill’s involvement with the local church included working with the Compassion Ministry and on occasion filling in with Sunday worship.
Bill was sincerely and deeply loved and will truly and irrevocably be missed. His memorial service will be held in the fall (date TBD) of 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills. It is postponed due to current COVID concerns regarding travel.
The family asks that memorials be sent to SOTH Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Please go to the SOTH Facebook page for Bill’s full obituary.