Rev. David L. Abbott, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 73. David was born on Jan. 11, 1949, in Carlsbad, N.M., to Chester and Leveta Abbott.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Darcy Abbott (Cleveland); son, Dustin (wife, Lana and children, Samuel, Jazzlyn, and Ryan); son, David (wife, Vanessa and son, Judah); daughter, Devi (husband, Andrew and children, Levi, Hanna, and Tabitha); son, Daniel (wife, Sarah and children, Jocelyn, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Tyler, and Tucker); and daughter; Denae; sisters, Judy Hudson (Tommy) and Rebecca Compton (Mike); along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ronald Abbott (Margie).
He loved his family, making time for each of his children and grandchildren. David was a lover of truth and a preacher of the gospel throughout his adult life, serving as an Evangelist, Founding Pastor, and later as Bishop to Landmark Pentecostal Church of Scottsdale.
David, like his Biblical namesake, was a musician and songwriter whose songs are beloved by individuals and church congregations across North America. He has touched the lives of thousands and will be deeply missed.