Reverend August Karl Ristow Jr. III, 70, of North Las Vegas, Nev., was welcomed home into the arms of his Savior on April 15, 2021.
At the age of 12, he was called to serve his Lord and was a faithful steward of God after serving in the ministry for 45 years. His agapeforyou.com ministry approach flourished spiritual renewal in churches and people from all walks of life.
Augie was born to the late August and Matilde Ristow in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 6, 1950 and was baptized shortly thereafter. He graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in 1968, from Northwestern College in 1974 and from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1976. Pastor Augie lovingly served churches in Nebraska, Michigan, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.
For the last decade, Pastor Augie served as an Intentional Interim Pastor by healing congregations in Washington, California, Texas, and with his final church at Trinity Lutheran in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He also treasured his time serving as the national chaplain for Lutheran Girl Pioneers.
As part of his Agape ministry, Pastor Augie published two books, “Agape: The Forgotten Teaching of Jesus” and “Agape: A scholarly Study of the Word,” and Spiritual Renewal plans for churches and individuals. Pastor Augie had deep passion and love for sharing the Word of God.
Augie loved spending time with his wife of 20 years, Victoria, and with his children. He reveled in God’s beauty with a lifelong enjoyment of spending time in nature. Augie collected watches, clocks and was never without a pocketknife. He was also an avid Packers fan and a master Weber griller. He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him.
Augie is survived by his wife, Victoria; his son, August Jr. IV (Jennie) Ristow; his daughters, Rachel (Ken) Lilge, Rebekah Ristow, Elizabeth and Jaclyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children’s mother, Deborah (Kesting) Ristow. Augie experienced much love and great joy with his family and considered himself to be blessed in this regard.
Celebration of Pastor Augie’s life in Christ will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills and then on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in North Las Vegas, Nev. Flowers, cards, gifts, donations are welcome for family, or charitable donations in Pastor Augie’s name.