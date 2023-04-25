Rebecca Belle (Brosius) Nuckolls, a 41-year resident of Fountain Hills, went peacefully to be with Jesus on April 19, 2023. She leaves behind her husband, Carl R. Nuckolls of Fountain Hills; brother, Joe F. Brosius of Show Low, Ariz.; daughters, Rachel S. Hoff of Seattle, Wash., Alissa M. Costello of Fountain Hills, and Katheryn A. Nuckolls of Vancouver, Wash.; and granddaughters, Sophie and Lily Hoff and Paige Costello.
She was a long-time member of Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills and served in many roles there. Rebecca (Becki) was a wonderful, loving mother who devoted her life to raising her children and making a good home for her family. She and Carl were happily married for 41 years.
Becki was born in Roswell, N.M., Sept. 10, 1946, very close in time to when the “aliens” landed. We often kidded her that she was a child of one of the aliens. Becki graduated from McMurray University in Abilene, Texas majoring in education and specializing in History and English. She taught middle school history in Phoenix until she married Carl in 1981 and moved to Fountain Hills.
During the years she was raising her children, she taught Sunday school, was a Girl Scout leader, and a deacon of missions at her church. She was well known on the bleachers of Fountain Hills High School for her vocal support of the volleyball teams for seven-plus years. In her empty nest years she spent much of her free time helping the elderly and being a property manager of the family's rental properties. She had a soft spot for rescue dogs and often sent money to local rescues to support the care of sick and injured animals. She adopted a rescue dog, Daisy, in 2012 who came from the Yuma humane society and loved her dearly.
Throughout her life she enjoyed reading fiction books, especially murder mysteries. She also loved cooking, especially around the holidays and was known for her family recipe fudge and New Mexico-style chicken enchiladas. Holiday celebrations in the Nuckolls house always included friends and neighbors who did not have extended family nearby. Many long-time friends in Fountain Hills became “adopted” family, especially during the holidays.
In recent years she was devoted to helping raise her granddaughter, Paige, who was born in 2017 and only lived a mile from her. She loved being a grandmother.
Becki always had a positive attitude in life with a great sense of humor. She had an accepting and down-to-earth personality that always set people at ease from the second they met her. Even as her brain cancer progressed and her body began to fail, her caregivers often commented about how she never once complained. That was the kind of person she was – always rolling with the punches with grace and optimism.
A public memorial service will be planned in the future to honor her memory and celebrate her life. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Brain Tumor Society, or the animal rescue of your choice.