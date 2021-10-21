Raymond Henry Bachman was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Buffalo, N. Y., to his parents George and Gladys Bachman. In 1967, Ray, as many knew him, met the love of his life, Elma Villegas, and they married on Sept. 9, 1967. After 17 wonderful years spent together in Illinois, Ray and Elma set their sights on the beautiful scenery of Arizona. They staked their claim in Fountain Hills in 1984, where Ray happily lived out the remainder of his life with his wife, daughter, Kristine Chandler, and son, Ryan Bachman.
Among his many inspiring qualities and attributes, Ray will forever be remembered as a kind, loving, humble and hard-working family man who craved life’s many adventures. Ray was first and foremost an accomplished professional and private pilot. He flew worldwide commercially and loved showcasing his jet aircraft in prestigious airshows.
He was a skilled homebuilder, establishing his unique and sought-after trademark from Illinois to Arizona through his creativity and patience for fine detail. He was also a world traveler who loved to experience other cultures firsthand and learn from history’s marvels. He was always striving to satisfy his thirst for knowledge and self-improvement; from avid mountain climbing, which bound him to the Nepalese Himalayas, to skydiving in sunny Arizona, surfing the west coast and Hawaii, snow skiing in numerous mountains, and scuba diving ancient shipwrecks. While Ray never shied away from adventure, his greatest pleasure was simply spending time with his beloved family. There is nothing that Ray would not do for his family and friends. He selflessly placed others’ needs before his own.
Ray passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, in Georgia at the age of 73. Raymond Bachman’s life was full of achievement and dedicated to hard work. He will forever be known as a man who loved the thrill of life’s adventures and explorations, a man who would stop at nothing to be there for others, who loved to laugh, make jokes, and bring happiness and smiles to those around him. Raymond will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, both near and far.
Raymond is survived by his treasured wife, Elma Bachman; his two loving children and grandson, daughter, Kristine Chandler, her son, Brockton Chandler, son, Ryan Bachman and his wife, Ramona. Raymond is also survived by his dear mother, Gladys Tritle; sister, Patricia Ciccotelli and her husband, Tony; and preceded in death by his father, George, and brother, Donald. Raymond is ultimately survived by many more cherished relatives and loyal friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. (PST) at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, located at 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. From 3 to 4 p.m. is designated as Celebration of Life for anyone who wishes to say some words about Raymond Bachman. Ray will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, followed by a virtual slide presentation and memorial service at 3 p.m. (PST), 5 p.m. (CST). Zoom Meeting ID: 851 7063 2071; Passcode: 901098.