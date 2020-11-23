The Lord called his servant, Ray E. Schmidt, home on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Ray was born in Fort Lupton, Colo., on Oct. 2, 1932 to William and Edith Schmidt. He was welcomed by his brother, A. Forrest Schmidt.
Ray attended schools in Fort Lupton, then he went to Lamar Community College until he enlisted in the Navy. When the Navy discovered he played football in college, they put him on the Navy football team. He served during the Korean War. When he was discharged from the Navy, he went on to play football for Colorado State University in Fort Collins on a football scholarship.
After college, Ray’s good friend introduced him to the girl who would later become his wife. Ray and Helen Abbott eloped on July 7, 1956. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage until Helen passed in 2014. They had three children; Scott of Texas, Terri of Fountain Hills, and Robin of Fountain Hills. Ray also leaves behind his three grandchildren, Kacy, Rikki and Dalton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Ray loved working with animals and had many pets over the years, as well as horses. He worked on the family ranch and then worked as a journeyman lineman for Rural Electric Association in Colorado, then Pacific Power and Light in Wyoming. After retirement in 1985, Ray and Helen moved to Fountain Hills. In 2001 Ray and Helen moved to The Wells Retirement Park in Mesa. They lived there until their deaths.
Due to the COID epidemic, no services are planned at this time. Those who wish to remember Ray with a donation may donate to Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Mesa or to the veterans.