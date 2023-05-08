February 15, 1948 - May 6, 2023, age 75. Ramona passed away peacefully at home with family at her side.
Moni (as she was known to family) was born in Snowflake, Ariz., to Howard and Frances (Wasson) Phipps and raised in Vernon and that area in eastern Arizona. Her grandfathers had both been stationed at Fort Apache, one grandmother came from an early Mormon settler family.
Growing up as the eldest daughter in a family of humble means and with seven siblings forced Ramona to grow up fast. She graduated from Round Valley High School in Springerville and with encouragement from a respected teacher and counsellor, attended college at Northern Arizona University, graduating as a teacher in 1969.
Ramona was one of the first group of teachers hired for the first school in Fountain Hills. That was 1974.
In May of 1975, Ramona married Fred T. (Tim) Yoder and became stepmother to Tim and Jason. The successful marriage brought Ramona a son, Matthew, in 1979. The marriage lasted 48 years to her passing.
For almost three decades Ramona acted as a coordinator for Yoder Built construction company, assisting customers and working with numerous subcontractors. In the family business, she grew close bonds with her parents-in-law, Fred and Dorothy, and also with Glen and Judy Yoder, her brother and sister-in-law.
The 1980s and 1990s saw Moni very active in the Boy Scout regional organization and also as an organizer in Little League. She was proud of that work.
Ramona is survived by her beloved husband, Fred and their sons, Matt (Carrie), Jason (Terri) and Tim (Lisa); grandchildren Tyrus, Jalin, Trenton, and Brenden; her siblings, David, Priscilla, Maureen, Edith, and Charlene and their families including many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will have a private celebration of Ramona’s life.