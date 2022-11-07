On Nov. 4, 2022, Ralph E. Kaye Jr., 73 years old, a dedicated husband, father, and grandpa of Fountain Hills passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep in Scottsdale, Ariz. with his wife by his side.
Ralph was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Aug. 20,1949, born to Ralph E. Kaye Sr. and Mary F. Faulk Kaye. Ralph left behind his wife of 50 years, Karen Kaye in Fountain Hills; his daughter, Sarah Arrigoni, her husband, Anthony Arrigoni and their two children, Nora and Lydia Arrigoni of Plainfield, Ill.; his son, Scott Kaye, his wife, Christina Kaye and their three children, Lucy, Charlie, and Bentley Kaye in Mesa, Ariz. Ralph’s passions in life were family, friends, fitness, and business.
Ralph Attended the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and MATC and shortly after started his career with American Family Insurance. He started as an agent and worked his way to Regional Vice President of Sales. He ended up in Scottsdale where he continued his career until he retired. Ralph continued his passion and went on to become a founding partner of ASNOA Insurance. Ralph will always be remembered in business as the “agent’s manager” as insurance agents knew Ralph always had their backs.
Ralph loved spending time with his family. He loved taking them on family vacations. Some of his favorite spots were Hilton Head Island and Marco Island.
Ralph also loved his daily gym time and the friends he made there. He also enjoyed serving on the board of the Republican Club in Fountain Hills.
He loved making other people happy as he was the most generous man in the world. He cared about everyone and lived the perfect life that was perfect for him. He will be greatly missed. It’s been said there is only one “Ralph Kaye!”
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ on Friday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. with the Memorial Service at 3 p.m.