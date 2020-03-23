Rachel Maxine Shaffstall, 92, was born 1927 in Elk City, Kan. She passed away on March 15, 2020.
Rachel lived most of her life like a gypsy moving from town to town while her father was a rural Kansas minister. During WW2, while her brother, P.D. was a POW in Germany, her oldest brother Franklin was fighting in the pacific and her parents worked swing shifts at Boeing making aircraft, Rachel graduated from high school a year early. She attended KU with a major in Art. In 1947, she married Lowell Shaffstall and lived in Kansas, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Arizona.
Rachel worked for many years in many forms in the Methodist church and later in a worldwide ecumenical organization. In the 70s she was ahead of her time making her own yogurt and being into health food. She loved sunsets, red wine, double shot espressos, vodka on the rocks and dark chocolate.
Rachel had a great love of family. Her favorite saying was “go have some fun.”
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin and P.D., and her husband. She left daughters, Diann and Trish; son, Richard; son-in-law, Dave and daughter-in-law, Karyn; grandchildren, Michella and Brendon; great grandchildren, Kalie, Jacob and Alyssa, Michael and Brownie and Rachel’s goddaughter, Veronica. All loved and treasured her dearly.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.