Phyllis Mae (Sondles) Chelovitz, 97, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at Fountain View Village, Fountain Hills.
She is survived by George, her husband of 59 years. Born May 19, 1924, in Barberton, Ohio, Phyllis was the daughter of John and Georgia Sondles.
Phyllis graduated from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio in 1946. She was employed by GenCorp as director of administration and a member of the pension plan investment board. During her career, Phyllis broke several glass ceilings, becoming one of the first woman managers of a large corporation pension plan.
After retiring, George and Phyllis moved to Arizona and to Rio Verde in 1988. Phyllis was a member of the Community Church of the Verdes. She was also involved in numerous activities and volunteer opportunities in Rio Verde. Phyllis enjoyed reading, bridge, cooking and telling a good joke; and she loved to laugh.
In addition to George, Phyllis is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She loved and was beloved by her many friends and family in Ohio, Arizona and across the country.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Church of the Verdes, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ 85263.
Memorial services are pending, and details will be posted on the Messinger Mortuary website, messingermortuary.com when completed.