Phyllis LoDestro, 78, of Fountain Hills passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kerry (Erich); her son, Tony (Mary) and five grandchildren, Teresa (Brian), Tyler, Nicole, Logan, Megan, her sister, Suzanne Johnson and beloved dog, Buddy.
Phyllis was born in East Chicago, Ind., on Feb. 25, 1944. She later moved to Scottsdale and attended Scottsdale High School where, she met the love of her life, Jeffrey LoDestro. They were married 54 years before Jeff’s passing in 2019.
Phyllis greeted every day with a smile and laughter. She cherished her grandchildren and loved them with all of her heart. Phyllis was loved by all that were lucky enough to have known her.
A Catholic mass will be held for Phyllis on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Church of The Ascension in Fountain Hills.