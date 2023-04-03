Phillip Cheng Shu Yin

When one opens the book on the life of Phil Yin, many say it was remarkable. He just led it with heart, and it turned out he led it his way as well. Whether it be his early years or with each passing decade, it was his caring for all he met that guided him.
Philip CS Yin was born in Chongqing, China on Dec. 29, 1940. His father and mother came from parents who worked in business and for the Chiang Kai Shek government, with his father being Consul General. At the age of 13 months the family was assigned to live in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the former Soviet Union. He grew up with a nanny (Babushka), with children of embassy workers, and his Mom, Dad and brother John.
In 1949 the communists, under Mao Zedong, took over China and his family fled with three months diplomatic immunity. His father decided America was where they needed to be so this involved traveling across Europe to France and then to the UK where he and his brother attended boarding school to learn proper English for their new home to be.
Settling in New Jersey, the family bought a chicken farm as many ex-diplomats did in the 1950s. It began here that the that he learned to Adapt, Improvise and Overcome well before he became a U.S. Marine. It was here that he learned life skills, how to be a best friend, how to work hard and the value of a good education. He went on to graduate from Villanova University in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in physics. He worked his way through school as a short order cook to pay for his tuition. After graduation, he was drafted by the US Army, choosing to join the Marine Corps since he knew he was going to Vietnam and would need to be trained by the very best to survive and he did. His family became U.S. citizens after 10 years waiting their turn in line.
Phil began his career after his service to his country from 1965 to 1967. He was hired by IBM’s Thomas J Watson Research Center in New York as a research scientist. They offered and paid for his doctorate degree from NYU. He climbed the corporate ladder to his end goal to become CEO and chairman of the board of a semiconductor company in 2006 at AXT Inc. He kept well-rounded with many friendships along the way, which he remained close to his whole life.
He remained active and competed in track and field, speedskating, table tennis, martial arts, bow and arrow fishing and racing motorcycles. His creativity exploded in custom motorcycle/bobber building and customization.
His parents were the center of his life, as is Chinese custom but also mostly because he respected them always and learned his core values from them and many of their family and friends. It is through this life well lived that he learned the value of an education, working hard at his career, helping and guiding others in their lives, being an example and a leader, being a friend for life and focusing on all he did to achieve his own greatness.
Phil and his wife, Debbie retired while living in Fountain Hills. Surviving him are his wife, Debbie; his daughter, Patricia Marie Yin; his daughter, Shiree Rothwein; his two stepsons, Brad Fletcher and Jason Fletcher; four grandchildren, Maikell, Angella, Gabriell and Aryana; two great grandchildren, Raegan and Kawaii; two nephews, Ken Yin and Jeff Yin from New York and a cousin, Andrew Chen, from San Francisco.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 14, beginning at 5:10 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center. More details will be forthcoming.